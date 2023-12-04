Previous
Sad goodbye by katriak
Sad goodbye

I'm sad to tell you that Sissi has passed away. It was all very sudden, but of course she was quite old already. "Then there were three."
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
wendy frost ace
Very sorry to hear about Sissi I have loved seeing her over the years. I am sure she will be missed by you all.
December 4th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, I am so sorry. I agree with Wendy- I too have loved seeing her over the years.
December 4th, 2023  
