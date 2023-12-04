Sign up
Previous
Photo 1960
Sad goodbye
I'm sad to tell you that Sissi has passed away. It was all very sudden, but of course she was quite old already. "Then there were three."
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy how to enjoy life.
1960
photos
22
followers
20
following
Photo Details
2
2
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
29th October 2023 10:40am
View Info
View All
Public
View
cat
bengal cat
sissi
wendy frost
ace
Very sorry to hear about Sissi I have loved seeing her over the years. I am sure she will be missed by you all.
December 4th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, I am so sorry. I agree with Wendy- I too have loved seeing her over the years.
December 4th, 2023
