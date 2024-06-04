Previous
Too chilly? by katriak
Too chilly?

Apparently, Nottis thinks it's not warm enough (see yesterday) and she needs a blanket.

It is, in fact, really, really warm.
Aww, bless her. Some cats love warmth don't they? Or perhaps she just likes snuggling.
June 4th, 2024  
