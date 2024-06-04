Sign up
Photo 2036
Too chilly?
Apparently, Nottis thinks it's not warm enough (see yesterday) and she needs a blanket.
It is, in fact, really, really warm.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
2036
photos
23
followers
19
following
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th June 2024 11:05am
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
nottis
FunnyFace
ace
Aww, bless her. Some cats love warmth don't they? Or perhaps she just likes snuggling.
June 4th, 2024
