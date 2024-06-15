Previous
Duchess by katriak
Duchess

For once, it's a weather that everyone in our family is happy about. Not too warm and not too cold and not too rainy. Exactly "lagom".
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
FunnyFace ace
It's the Goldilocks of weather! Lovely photo :-)
June 15th, 2024  
