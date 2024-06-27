Previous
Chilling by katriak
Chilling

She's not tired at all even though she kept everyone awake last night with her antics, messing around with a mouse she brought in. This used to be Sissi's duty but it seems Sani has now taken over.

The mouse did not survive.
27th June 2024

Kissukka

