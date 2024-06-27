Sign up
Previous
Photo 2050
Chilling
She's not tired at all even though she kept everyone awake last night with her antics, messing around with a mouse she brought in. This used to be Sissi's duty but it seems Sani has now taken over.
The mouse did not survive.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
2050
photos
23
followers
19
following
561% complete
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th June 2024 10:26am
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
