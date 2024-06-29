Sign up
Photo 2052
Stranger in a strange land?
Nottis never ever goes out of the catio, but this morning she was queuing at the door when I was about to go out myself. She didn't stay long but maybe it's a beginning of something new for her.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
nottis
FunnyFace
ace
Aww, big adventures on their way!
June 29th, 2024
