Stranger in a strange land? by katriak
Photo 2052

Stranger in a strange land?

Nottis never ever goes out of the catio, but this morning she was queuing at the door when I was about to go out myself. She didn't stay long but maybe it's a beginning of something new for her.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
FunnyFace ace
Aww, big adventures on their way!
June 29th, 2024  
