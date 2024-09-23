Previous
Hello sunshine! by katriak
Hello sunshine!

Today, as I was having my lunch break, I found Duchess sitting in front of the yard door, looking at me insistently. Of course I took her out. A good thing too since the sun was shining!
Kissukka

@katriak
