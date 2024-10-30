Sign up
Previous
Photo 2116
Cat tv is on
The bird feeding station for the winter is set up and Duchess (and others) is eager to supervise birds dining. She wouldn't mind having a bird as her own dinner either but that's not on the table (pun intended).
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
2116
photos
23
followers
17
following
579% complete
View this month »
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th October 2024 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
