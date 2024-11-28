Previous
Nottis by katriak
Nottis

Those interested in Nottis' food preferences, she has now entirely resumed her dry food habits, so removing the teeth helped a lot. As to her hyperthyroidism, it has proven extremely difficult to find a right dose of medicine but we're still trying. On a related note, Sani was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism as well. She had no symptoms but her values have steadily gone up and now she's beyond the diagnosis criteria. Hopefully she won't ever get any symptoms with early treatment. Now Sani and Nottis are medication buddies...
Joanne Diochon ace
I think it is pretty common in older cats. I’ve had a couple who needed medication for it once they got above about 12 years old.
November 28th, 2024  
