Serious blues by katriak
Photo 2136

Serious blues

4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Joanne Diochon ace
They do look serious. Were you lecturing them? Or were they lecturing you?
December 4th, 2024  
