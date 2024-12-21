Previous
Warm bird stalking by katriak
Photo 2146

Warm bird stalking

Duchess' hot pad was missing after our move but now it's found its way back to the window sill. Duchess is happy.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FunnyFace ace
Does it not slip off?! She looks very interested in what's going on, aww.
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact