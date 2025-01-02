Previous
Turning into a lap cat? by katriak
Photo 2153

Turning into a lap cat?

Sani has never been one to sit in my lap but now she's done it several times in a very short time. What's going on?
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Kissukka

@katriak
FunnyFace ace
Is she cold?! Leo (my old cat) sat on my lap twice, once after an operation and was feeling sore and once at the church as was cold!
January 2nd, 2025  
