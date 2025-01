Wondering

There's a new climbing furniture and Sani is not quite sure what to think about it. She may also be a bit high after vet's appointment, as she got some sedatives ahead of x rays. She has issues with her paw, there's likely a tumor, and a toe will have to be removed. She has the operation scheduled next week. My cats were always very healthy apart from dental issues, but lately there's been all sorts of issues. Of course the whole bunch is more than elderly, so it's only expected.