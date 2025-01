A new kid

May I introduce you to Mökö. He's still living with his mom and siblings but he will be joining us in February.



My sincere apologies for my English speaking followers, as his name might be unpronounceable lol. It's a traditional Finnish pet name, and I used to know a black cat with this name 40 years ago. Ö's are pronounced a bit like "or" in word, but it's a short vowel.