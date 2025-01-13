Post-op high

Sani had her toe-removal surgery today. She's high but alive which is always a win in her age. Next two weeks will be "fun" trying to prevent her from damaging the cut. They gave her a cone but I doubt very much if she'll wear it.



We had to go to a pet hospital to get the surgery done, as my own vet doesn't have the orthopedic expertise. I didn't like the place at all. The waiting room was full of dogs and no shelves or other high ground for cat carriers. And the staff had no glue of feline eccentricities. It'll be good to go back to my vet where they understand that cats are not just small dogs.