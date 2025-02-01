Previous
Dried chicken plz? by katriak
Photo 2166

Dried chicken plz?

Duchess loves her dried chicken treats and gets quite excited when it's potentially offered. She does tricks and digs hideouts. She has even been known to bite my fingers in her excitement.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact