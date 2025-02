Your Royal Highness

So, Sani is still mad, and Nottis' initial welcoming reaction has turned into more hissy one. Still, they are getting used to him. The Duchess of Blueberry, however, is very pleased with her new subject, crawling in front of her lol. He's socially very skilled, he's making himself small in front of the older cats to make himself look less intimidating. He grew up with not only several older cats other than his mom, but also a dog.