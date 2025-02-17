Previous
New assistant by katriak
Photo 2175

New assistant

So there's a new assistant around. The only problem with his contribution is that he tries to chew the cords. Not cool. He's such a monkey, but sweetheart. Good thing kittens calm down with time lol
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact