Odd eyes

Mökö's developing eye color shows here. His eyes are yellow on the outer edges and green in the middle. I wonder which way it will turn eventually. His mother has green eyes and father yellow eyes, so it's anyone's guess.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

