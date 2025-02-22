Sign up
Photo 2178
First outing
Mökö got to go out for the first time. A bit too exciting, for now. We'll try again some other day.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
