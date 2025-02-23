Previous
Tired kitty by katriak
Tired kitty

Mökö has had an exciting day. First, a second outing (it went well) and then the robot cleaner made an appearance and it had to be supervised and given some paw treatment. Now he's ready for a nap.
23rd February 2025

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
