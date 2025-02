Mökö

I have done some research on feline eye color and it seems possible or even likely that Mökö's eye color will stay yellow and green. Typically the eye color is fully developed by three months and he's almost four months. The distinctly two-colored eyes are rare, but apparently they do exist, it's called dichromatic. I had never seen or heard of such cases so I assumed his eyes would turn into one or the other color.