Out

Outing exercises are going well for Mökö. He doesn't mind the wetness, snow or temperature (of course as a November baby he doesn't know any better). He still is a bit uncomfortable with the harness. He refuses to wear a harness that needs to be slipped over his head so currently he uses a bit lighter model so we don't even consider going out of the fenced yard at the moment. I have ordered a vest harness that is a step-into model. I hope he'll be ok with it.