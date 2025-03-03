Previous
Ginger outing by katriak
Photo 2185

Ginger outing

Sani hasn't been out in the leash for a while but she was happy to show Mökö how it's done. Sani didn't want out when her toe was hurting, and then it was a bit cold. Now, fortunately for cats, it seems like spring is coming.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
