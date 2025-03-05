Previous
Nap time by katriak
Nap time

5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
FunnyFace
Is that one nap, the other hoping to play?! :-)
March 5th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, the new kitten already looks bigger than delicate little Nottis.
March 5th, 2025  
Kissukka
@gardencat Not only looks but he is. He had his vaccination appointment on Monday and they weighed him at 2,65 kg which is about the same than Nottis and more than Duchess.
March 5th, 2025  
Kissukka
@blightygal He WAS napping but as soon as he heard me standing up he was ready for action.
March 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
