Photo 2188
Mine!
I've had this Duchess-eating cat bed for a year and no-one has even once touched it. Today I decided to get rid of it because it's taking some space. You can probably guess what happened. Duchess decided that it's her and climbed in for a nap.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
russian blue
duchess
siri
Joanne Diochon
ace
She looks so cute cuddled in there. Guess you will have to keep it now.
March 8th, 2025
