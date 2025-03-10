Sign up
Photo 2190
Odd pair
Mökö loooves Duchess. Duchess is not quite sure whether to enjoy or despise the attentions of a young lad. After all, there's almost 18 years in between them.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
