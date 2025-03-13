Previous
Snow is back by katriak
Snow is back

Snow is back, but probably just for a few days. Mökö doesn't mind. In fact, it was his first time in fresh snow and he liked it much more than rough melting spring snow.

He's still a bit difficult in putting the harness on, but once it's on, he's fine. He's growing so fast that it's almost too small already. Good thing I ordered a second one in a larger size.
13th March 2025

March 13th, 2025  
