Photo 2193
Snow is back
Snow is back, but probably just for a few days. Mökö doesn't mind. In fact, it was his first time in fresh snow and he liked it much more than rough melting spring snow.
He's still a bit difficult in putting the harness on, but once it's on, he's fine. He's growing so fast that it's almost too small already. Good thing I ordered a second one in a larger size.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Photo Details
Tags
cat
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
Liz Milne
ace
Sweet kitty
March 13th, 2025
