Two outdoor buffs by katriak
Two outdoor buffs

Today, Sani and Mökö have been playing together for the first time. They've been chasing each other around the house and in the catio. In the end, Sani got quite tired. She's not as young as she used to be. Mökö does not get tired...
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Elyse Klemchuk
Fav for these two outdoor buffs!
March 14th, 2025  
