Duchess-eater by katriak
Duchess-eater

In an earlier post, I referred to this cat bed as "Duchess-eating". This picture illustrates why. Her other favorite place is under the blanket, so this is not so much different.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
Joanne Diochon ace
Cat? What cat?
March 25th, 2025  
