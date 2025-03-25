Sign up
Previous
Photo 2202
Duchess-eater
In an earlier post, I referred to this cat bed as "Duchess-eating". This picture illustrates why. Her other favorite place is under the blanket, so this is not so much different.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
1
1
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
2202
photos
24
followers
17
following
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th March 2025 12:02pm
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cat? What cat?
March 25th, 2025
