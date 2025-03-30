Previous
Black and blue by katriak
Photo 2205

Black and blue

Duchess's got company in her fabulous bed. And while the bed is entirely capable of eating one Duchess, it's no match for Mökö.
Kissukka

@katriak
Joanne Diochon ace
This is a lovely shot. Duchess looks very regal here and while Moko does not look as aristocratic, we have a saying in English that “Even a cat can look at a queen”. I think though that Moko may have the idea of doing more than just looking. ;)
March 30th, 2025  
Kissukka
@gardencat Luckily he doesn't really understand the concept of girls just yet, being not even 5 months old.
March 30th, 2025  
