Previous
Photo 2205
Black and blue
Duchess's got company in her fabulous bed. And while the bed is entirely capable of eating one Duchess, it's no match for Mökö.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
Joanne Diochon
ace
This is a lovely shot. Duchess looks very regal here and while Moko does not look as aristocratic, we have a saying in English that “Even a cat can look at a queen”. I think though that Moko may have the idea of doing more than just looking. ;)
March 30th, 2025
Kissukka
@gardencat
Luckily he doesn't really understand the concept of girls just yet, being not even 5 months old.
March 30th, 2025
