Ear bath by katriak
Ear bath

The problem with Mökö's baths is that he ends up trying to wrestle the poor blue that he first bathes. The blues are mostly not into wrestling a youngster.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Kissukka

We older ladies have to conserve our energy whereas the young guys seem to have more energy than they need, and have to burn it off.
April 12th, 2025  
