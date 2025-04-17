New horizons

Mökö got to travel to our country house for the first time today. He didn't like traveling but he has enjoyed exploring a lot both in the catio and out in a leash. He's very brave, curious and smart. He figured out the cat flap immediately.



He will be outing in a leash for now. My cats go out only supervised, and they are allowed to be without a leash after they learn to follow and come when I call them. Some learn more quickly than others. For instance, Sani didn't get out of the leash before she was 13, and even after that I've had her in leash occasionally when there are nesting birds in the yard since she can be very unpredictable when excited. Only time will tell how Mökö will do. He's learnt to use his harness at home and he doesn't mind it at all.