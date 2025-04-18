Previous
Wonders of the forest by katriak
Wonders of the forest

We do have a forest at home as well but it's different from this one, and Mökö is trying to absorb everything new.

The ladies are along and enjoying the sunny weather, but since it's Mökö's first trip, I'm posting him.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
