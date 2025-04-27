Previous
More granny wrestling by katriak
Photo 2227

More granny wrestling

Usually the Duchess just tries to avoid Mökö's wrestling but occasionally she shows him who's the boss. She's still very skilled wrestler, although 18 (which is about 90 in human years).
@katriak
