Black and blue by katriak
Black and blue

He's not always wrestling but can be very nice. This is why the Blues tolerate his antics.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
