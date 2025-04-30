Sign up
Previous
Photo 2230
Black and blue
He's not always wrestling but can be very nice. This is why the Blues tolerate his antics.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
0
1
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
2230
photos
25
followers
17
following
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
Views
0
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
30th April 2025 8:19am
cat
,
russian blue
,
nottis
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
