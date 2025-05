The best day

The red thingy is Mökö's favorite toy. He can play hours with it. Unfortunately the silly boy lost it a couple of weeks ago. I have looked everywhere. Undoubtably it will turn up at some point. Lucky for him (and me), I was able to order a new one. And yes, I ordered two to be on the safe side.



Those wondering what it is, it's supposed to be chewing toy but he's not chewing it. It's a red plastic ring with two fabric strips attached. Apparently it also has some cat nip smell.