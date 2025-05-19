Sign up
Photo 2242
Trapped?
Mökö's trying to get the leash in a knot, making the human run around the flag pole to free him.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
1
1
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
2242
photos
23
followers
17
following
2242
Tags
cat
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
Liz Milne
ace
That's a good game!
May 19th, 2025
