Sun worshipping by katriak
Sun worshipping

In her advanced age, Duchess is only willing to go out if it's really warm. But not to worry, the evening sun hits directly in her bed!
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
