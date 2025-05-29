Previous
Catwalk by katriak
Photo 2248

Catwalk

Mökö and I took a long walk today. While some cats go out and sniff the closest piece of grass for an hour, Mökö is determined to cover as much ground as possible.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
Photo Details

