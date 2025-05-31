Previous
Genius? by katriak
Genius?

I got Mökö this cat puzzle. It's supposed to be intermediate in difficulty for adult cats. My soon-to-be 7 month old solved it in exactly two seconds.
Kissukka

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Ha. ha, same here only I have a dog. Amazing how food spurs them on.
May 31st, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Clever kitty!
May 31st, 2025  
