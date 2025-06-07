Previous
Stretcy Duchess by katriak
Photo 2255

Stretcy Duchess

I got a new bed for Mökö at the country house because he was pestering the Blues for their beds (he doesn't use a bed at home). Of course, Duchess took one look at the new bed and decided it's hers.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact