Photo 2255
Stretcy Duchess
I got a new bed for Mökö at the country house because he was pestering the Blues for their beds (he doesn't use a bed at home). Of course, Duchess took one look at the new bed and decided it's hers.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
