Eat your greens by katriak
Eat your greens

Mökö will eat anything remotely green regardless if it's poisonous or not so I need to check after him all the time when we're out. My previous cats have always been sticking to grass and avoiding any flowers and else. Not so Mökö.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
