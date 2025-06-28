Previous
Supervising Duchess by katriak
Duchess hasn't been eager to go out of the catio this summer, until today. She asked to go out, and we walked all the way around the yard. She would have gone to neighbors as well, but eventually after some negotiations with me, she agreed not to.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

