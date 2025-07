Home woods

Mökö et al. are back to the home digs after a month at the county house. Mökö is trying out late Sissi's harness. As he grows, his regular harness is not entirely fitting his body. He seems quite comfortable with this style of harness.



On a related note: I only tightened the stomach strip one level, so he's about Sissi's size now (Sissi was a bit overweight).