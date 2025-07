Exciting

Mökö met a dog today. He had a dog friend at the breeder's and ever since he moved to me and started going out, he's been very interested in dogs that he sees in our woods. Today we met a friendly puppy that was eager to meet Mökö. This was a tiny bit too exciting. Mökö was comfortable three meters away, looking at the puppy, but when it tried to come closer, Mökö would hiss.