New horizons by katriak
Photo 2291

New horizons

It was a tiny bit cooler this morning so new areas had to be explored. The heatwave should cool down a bit for the weekend but I'll believe it when I see it
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Joanne Diochon ace
I like how he has placed himself on a pedestal. I think he knows he should be admired and is showing himself off to good advantage.
July 30th, 2025  
