Show cat

Today was Mökö's second cat show. There's one more that I've promised to take him to. It's really not that fun and it takes the whole day. I used to participate a lot with Duchess back when she was young but I guess I have better things to do nowadays.



Mökö does think it's stupid that he has to stay on judge's table and is not allowed to explore. He slept through the day so he didn't mind that much. Also, he got a new cave so it was all good.