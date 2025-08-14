Previous
Pesky squirrels! by katriak
Pesky squirrels!

I wish I could post a picture of the entire situation: Mökö dashing through the forest with a five-meter leash behind him. In the end of the leash myself, trying to tackle the blueberry bushes in my crocs...
Kissukka

@katriak
