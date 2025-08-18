Previous
Last of the summer by katriak
Photo 2303

Last of the summer

According to the weather forecast, today is the last day of the summer. We'll see, but Duchess still went out for a little bit of sunshine.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Photo Details

