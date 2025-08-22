Previous
Tree stump by katriak
Photo 2305

Tree stump

Tree stumps are among some of Mökö's favorite things, along with chicken treats, kickeroos and blue elderly lady cats.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
